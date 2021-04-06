Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,250 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $682.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.25. The firm has a market cap of $660.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,663 shares of company stock worth $65,348,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

