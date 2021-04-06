Curi Capital Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,503. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

