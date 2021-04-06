Curi Capital Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 365,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

