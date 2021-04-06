Curi Capital Makes New $416,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,101. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

