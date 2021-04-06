Marks Wealth LLC Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 3.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,737. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $128.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87.

