AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.48

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 5670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

