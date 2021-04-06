Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 4.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 19,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,288,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,758 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

