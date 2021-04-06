Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.97

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 2643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.

VAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.