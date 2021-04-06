Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.22. 3,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.