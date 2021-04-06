Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $79.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

