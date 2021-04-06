11,063 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

VB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,076. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.50 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.14.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.