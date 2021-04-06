Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

