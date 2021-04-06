DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 17,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,125.00 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,061.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,804.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

