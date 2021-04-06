FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 379,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,516,852. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

