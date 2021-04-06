Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,360,631. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

