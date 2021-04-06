Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 104,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pluralsight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

