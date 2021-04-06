Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $982,092.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,676,508 coins and its circulating supply is 21,676,496 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

