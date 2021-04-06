swisspartners Ltd. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $96.26 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.