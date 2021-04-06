Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.93. 32,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

