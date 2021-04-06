Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.45 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

