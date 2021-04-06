DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,314 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $76,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $33.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,537.00. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $470.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,595.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,583.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,525.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

