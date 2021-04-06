Dumac Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Huazhu Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.