Dumac Inc. Buys Shares of 19,624 Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $164,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 6.98. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

