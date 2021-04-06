Dumac Inc. Invests $58,000 in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,227. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock worth $581,591. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

