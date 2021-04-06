Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 138,691 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Invesco makes up approximately 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 44,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

