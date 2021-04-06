iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,080 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

