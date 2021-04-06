Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.31. 15,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.52 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

