DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $185.69 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $185,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 678.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

