ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $78,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 180,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

