DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $153.28 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $153,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,012. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $282.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

