Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221,747 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $91,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,095. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.