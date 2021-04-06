Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.05. 299,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,346,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

