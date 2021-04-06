Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.12. Approximately 18,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,043,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 261.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

