Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.12. Approximately 18,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,043,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.
ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 261.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
