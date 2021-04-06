Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 324,157 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $721.46 million, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.