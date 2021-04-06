Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 517,790 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $13.41.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

