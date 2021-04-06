Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $45.13

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.13, but opened at $44.12. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 9,859 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

