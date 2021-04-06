The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

The Clorox stock opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

