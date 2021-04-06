B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 148,789 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

