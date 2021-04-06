358 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.42.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $765.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.03 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

