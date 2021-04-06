Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

