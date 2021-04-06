Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.87.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.39. The company had a trading volume of 200,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The firm has a market cap of C$23.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.94.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

