$727.88 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $727.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.76 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

CAE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,936. CAE has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.