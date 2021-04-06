Analysts Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target at $37.25

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,746,000.

Shares of TARS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

