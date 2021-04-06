Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.53. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

