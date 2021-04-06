Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

