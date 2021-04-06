Curi Capital Buys New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 1.0% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 140.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period.
AMJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,312. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.
