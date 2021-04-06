Curi Capital Buys New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 1.0% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 140.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 54,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,312. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $1,787,367.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,212 shares in the company, valued at $861,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.