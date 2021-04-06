1,740 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,100,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Nordson stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,404. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $133.76 and a one year high of $216.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $197.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

