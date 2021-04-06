Marks Wealth LLC Invests $659,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of VCR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.18. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,212. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

