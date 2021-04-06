Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $1.33 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.50. 82,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

