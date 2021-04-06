Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.66. The stock had a trading volume of 280,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

